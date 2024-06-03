Saturday's storms leave Walker residents without power for roughly 24 hours

WALKER - Residents in Livingston Parish dealt with severe weather that may be a preview of what scientists say could be an active hurricane season.

Saturday night's storm hit residents of Collins Place subdivision in Walker. Residents reported seeing hail, fallen trees, debris and experienced power outages.

"I don't think we were prepared for how bad it was going to be, with the trees and everything else," resident Sandra Griscom said.

Griscom says she went to a hotel after losing power and not owning a generator. She says this was a wake-up call. She urges fellow residents to take precautions for hurricane season.

Former Parish President Layton Ricks, a resident of Walker, says he had his fair share of hurricane preparation and recovery during his time in office and urges residents to be prepared for the stormy days ahead.

"It's been hot. We've been blessed that we have a generator but it does give us a warning with what's coming with hurricane season," Ricks said.

Collin's Place residents were without power for nearly 24 hours. Residents said there was a gas leak at the front of the subdivision.

Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts an 85% chance of an above-normal season. And a range of 17 to 25 named-storms which have winds of 39 mph or higher.

"I would just encourage people to get ready because this 24-hour period [without power] was just from a little storm and that impacted a lot of us so you can imagine a hurricane coming through," Ricks said.

Alberto will be the first name of a storm this season.