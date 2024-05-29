72°
Wednesday's Health Report: Southern University Ag Center hosts luncheon for Women's Health Month
BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Ag Center held a luncheon today for Women's Health Month.
May is Women's Health Month, also known as Women's Health Awareness Month. It officially kicks off each year on Mother's Day.
The event theme, "Strength in Sisterhood: Supporting Women's Wellness Together," brought women to the Jewel J. Newman Community Center. The luncheon is a way to encourage everyone to prioritize their health and promote wellness throughout the community.
Topics included cervical health, mental health, gastroenterology and heart health.
