St. George firefighters save duckling that fell into drain

BATON ROUGE - St. George firefighters sprung into action Saturday when a duckling fell into a drain and was left behind by its family.

The fire department said the crew was coming back from a call and waiting on a family of ducks to cross the street before proceeding. As they crossed the road, one ducking fell into a drain while its parents and siblings marched on.

Firefighters got into the drain and saved the baby animal. The duckling was taken to a bird wildlife rehabilitator in Lafayette.