LSU CB Derek Stingley selected No. 3 overall by Houston Texans

2 hours 47 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, April 28 2022 Apr 28, 2022 April 28, 2022 7:30 PM April 28, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

LAS VEGAS - Only one Tiger was selected in the first round of tonight's NFL draft, as cornerback Derek Stingley is selected by the Houston Texans as No. 3 overall.

Two years ago, it looked like Stingley was a lock for a top five pick after having six interceptions as a freshman, but in the last two seasons, the former Dunham Tiger struggled to stay on the field, only playing a combined 10 games.

There is no doubt that Stingley is extremely talented, and he showed that at his pro day, running a 4.37 40-yard dash and a 10-2 broad jump.

Stingley becomes the 49th Tiger selected in the first round and the first corner since Tre’Davious White back in 2017. 

