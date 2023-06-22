LSU beats Wake Forest 5-2 to force another elimination game in College World Series Semifinals

OMAHA, Neb. - The LSU baseball team stays alive in the College World Series as the Tigers beat Wake Forest 5-2 on Wednesday night.

LSU went with Javen Coleman on the mound, but he struggled walking four batters and loaded the bases. The Tigers decided to go with Blake Money after 1.1 innings of Coleman. Money then proceeded to give up a two-run RBI single to Brock Wilkens.

The Tigers would cut the lead to one run in the second, and would score four runs in the third to take the lead on a Cade Beloso three-run bomb.

“Great performance tonight by our team,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “I thought it was a great team win. We had a little bit of adversity early in the game there, and really responded offensively. In the second inning, we took some really good at-bats.

LSU left-hander Griffin Herring (5-2) entered the game in relief after the Tigers allowed two runs in the second inning. He enjoyed an impressive performance and quieted the Demon Deacon bats for the remainder of his outing. Herring worked 4.2 scoreless innings while striking out a career-high six and limiting Wake Forest to three hits.

Left-hander Riley Cooper earned his third save of the CWS after entering the game in the eighth and recording the final four outs. He finished the contest with 1.1 innings pitched, allowing no runs on no hits with one walk and two strikeouts.

“I was really proud of the pitching staff,” Johnson said. “Everybody contributed tonight. Griffin really settled into the game and got us the length that we needed. And Riley finished off another one. So good performance and we'll turn it over to tomorrow.”

LSU will now play the Demon Deacons again Thursday at 6 p.m. for a chance to head to the College World Series Final.