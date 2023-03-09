LSU basketball season ends after 77-68 loss to Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament

SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE - Year one under Matt McMahon is over as the Tigers fall in round 2 of the SEC tournament to Vanderbilt, 77-68. LSU finishes the season with a disappointing 14-19 record, and only had three wins in the SEC (one in the tournament).

KJ Williams led the Tigers again with 26 points and 10 rebounds. He was the only consistent player for the Tigers all season. Adam Miller had maybe his worst game as a Tiger, going 0-9 from the field with only two points.

The Tigers struggled to hit shots all night, only shooting 33 percent from the floor. Tyrin Lawrence led Vandy with 22 points and five rebounds. They will move on and face Kentucky tomorrow at 8:30.