LSU basketball loses 14th straight game, falls to South Carolina 82-73

BATON ROUGE - LSU basketball lost their 14th straight game to South Carolina 82-73. Cam Hayes lead the way for the Tigers with 25 points and eight rebounds.

LSU struggled to defend the three point line, giving up 15 threes to South Carolina. Carolina made 8-of-16 distance shots in the first half and 15-of-32 for the game and seemed to get keep shots when LSU was trying to rally in the second half. The Gamecocks also had really good ball movement in the game having 20 assists.

LSU only turned the ball over six times, a season low, after 19 turnovers on Tuesday at Georgia, but shot 26-of-62 (41.9%) for the game with seven threes and just 14-of-26 from the freethrow line.

“Not a whole lot to say. Obviously, it was a very disappointing afternoon. Give credit to South Carolina, they had great energy and shot the ball incredibly well from the three-point line and that was ultimately the difference in the game. You look at a lot of the other statistical categories that were fairly favorable to us, but we were minus 24 points from behind the three-point line and thought they had the energy and played with the urgency that was necessary to win this game, so give them great credit," head coach Matt McMahon said.

The Tigers will take on Vanderbilt in the PMAC on Wednesday.