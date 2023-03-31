81°
LSU Baseball wins, 6-4, to take series against Tennessee

2 hours 10 minutes 35 seconds ago Friday, March 31 2023 Mar 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 8:29 PM March 31, 2023 in Sports
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The No. 1 LSU baseball team beat Tennessee 6-4 in game two to win the series. The Tigers had 12 hits on Friday, including solo homers by Brady Neal and Gavin Dugas.

Ty Floyd did struggle on the mound for LSU, giving up three homeruns and four runs in five innings. But he does get his fifth win of the season. Tommy White had another big game at the plate, with two RBI's. Tre Morgan had a three-hit game to help the Tigers bats as well. 

The Tigers are now 24-3 on the season and will look to complete the sweep over Tennessee on Saturday at 1 p.m.

