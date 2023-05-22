LSU baseball's Skenes and Crews bring home SEC end-of-year honors

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball racked up the SEC postseason honors with Dylan Crews taking home SEC Player of the Year honors and Paul Skenes earned SEC Pitcher of the Year honors as the team heads to Hoover for the start of the SEC Tournament.

Crews leads the SEC and is ranked seventh nationally with a .423 batting average. He has 14 home runs, 13 doubles and 57 RBI so far this season. Crews is also the league-leader in on base percentage (.573) and runs scored (79), and he has a reached base streak of 59 games, which includes all 55 games of this season. He is the first to garner SEC Player of the Year honors in consecutive seasons.

Skenes leads the SEC in wins (10), strikeouts (164) and earned run average (1.77). He is ranked No. 2 on LSU’s all-time single-season strikeouts list. Skenes has allowed two or fewer runs in 11 of his 14 starts this season. He was named the SEC Pitcher of the Week three times this season.

The 2023 SEC Baseball Tournament will be played Tuesday through Sunday at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. LSU will play the winner of South Carolina and Georgia on Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m..

2023 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Dylan Crews, LSU

Pitcher of the Year: Paul Skenes, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Charlie Condon, Georgia

Coach of the Year: Dave Van Horn, Arkansas

Along with the major SEC Honors, additional All-SEC team honors were handed out and a number of Tigers made those squads as well.

First Team All-SEC

3B: Tommy White, LSU

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

SP: Paul Skenes, LSU

Freshman All-SEC Team

Jared Jones, LSU

SEC All-Defensive Team

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU