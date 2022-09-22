LSU baseball puts away Miss State early, advances on to SEC semis

Hoover, Ala. - The LSU Tigers started the scoring early against Mississippi State and lead all the way in their SEC Tournament winners bracket game 6-2 win on Thursday night.

The win earned the Tigers a day of rest and a spot in the semi-finals for the fourth straight year. LSU will play the winner of Florida/Miss. State Saturday in the evening game around 4pm.

The Tigers scored four runs in the first five innings and starting pitcher Jared Poche threw 6.2 innings, scattering seven hits and giving up two runs to get the win.

LSU belted out 12 hits the majority of them singles and late in the game when it looked like the Bulldogs had rallied with two runs, Tiger catcher Mike Papierski belted out a two RBI single that helped LSU keep their distance.

LSU has now won 13 fo their last 14 games including taking three of four from #1 ranked Florida and this win over the top team in the SEC.