73°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball moves start time to 8 p.m. for Friday game versus Xavier due to weather
BATON ROUGE - No. 3 LSU pushed back their start time versus Xavier-Ohio to 8 p.m. Friday due to storms in the Baton Rouge area.
The storms pushing back the game are a part of a tornado watch issued earlier Friday.
Trending News
LSU (12-1) faces Xavier-Ohio for a three-game series at Alex Box Stadium over the course of this weekend. The first pitch was initially scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2024 Cajun Classic attracts worldwide wheelchair tennis athletes
-
Biden uses feisty State of the Union to contrast with Trump, sell...
-
Holi Fest set to color the streets of Baton Rouge Saturday
-
Kids learn gun safety as Louisiana 4-H Club holds regional shooting sports...
-
Central Police arrest woman on vehicular homicide; syringe found in car after...