TORNADO WATCH in effect until 9pm Friday for the entire Capital Area

4:00 PM Update - Numerous showers and storms were around the area. While some of these storms have been on the stronger side, they have stayed sub-severe. Do not let your guard down, as severe storms will still be possible through the evening.

*Radar Update* - As of 4:30 pm, most of the thunderstorm activity and severe weather was located northeast of Baton Rouge. There was also a lot of clearing occurring to the southwest. This is all good news, but do not let your guard down just yet. pic.twitter.com/RkSpw5fUA1 — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) March 8, 2024

The National Weather Service has issued a ***TORNADO WATCH*** for the entire WBRZ coverage area until 9pm Friday.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and/or damaging winds in and around the watch area. Be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. If a tornado warning is issued, seek shelter in a low-level, interior room of a sturdy building. Take pets (on a leash) with you, have on hard-soled shoes, monitor storm coverage on a wireless device and cover your head in the event of wind or tornado impact. For more on tornado safety, CLICK HERE.

This Afternoon: Scattered thunderstorms may gradually intensify across the region. The greatest coverage and intensity of storms appears to be before nightfall. Stronger storms will be capable of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and a tornado risk with more intensely rotating thunderstorms. Keep your phones charged and have a way to receive weather alerts in case any alerts are issued.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Lingering showers and storms will be possible into Friday evening. These storms appear to be a touch weaker than their afternoon counterparts. That said, we won’t rule out some rogue cells intensifying into something stronger. As we get further past sunset, the main threat with storms would be gusty winds and hail. Overnight, rain coverage drops off considerably. We’re mostly dry by daybreak on Saturday with overcast skies. Expect an overnight low in the mid-60s.

Aside from an outside shot at a stray sprinkle, Saturday looks dry. We’ll keep mostly cloudy skies. It’ll be a touch cooler with highs perhaps rebounding into the low-70s. This is actually close to normal for this time of year. If your plans take you to Alex Box Stadium, the weather will cooperate on Saturday.

Up Next: We keep some high clouds around on Sunday. It remains cool, with highs in the low-60s. We start off next week on a dry note with temperatures gradually warming with each day. Highs return to the 80s by mid to late week. Rain chances begin to come back around that time also.

