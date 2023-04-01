67°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball loses to Tennessee 14-7 in game 3
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team lost to Tennessee 14-7 in game three, but still won the series 2-1. It's the first time since 2013 that the Tigers have won their first three series to start SEC play.
It was a rough first inning for LSU, pitcher Thatcher Hurd gave up three runs before even recording an out. Hurd was replaced with Riley Cooper in the first. Tennessee scored 10 runs in the first two innings. The Tigers fought back with a chance to make this a game with the bases loaded in the sixth, but Cade Beloso struck out to end the inning.
Trending News
Dylan Crews had a good game at the plate, going four-for-four with three RBIs. The Tigers are now 24-4 on the season, and will face Nicholls State on Tuesday at the Box.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
State Capitol building lit up purple and gold after LSU's Final Four...
-
Fans celebrate Tiger's Final Four win in Baton Rouge and beyond
-
LSU wins, advances to first national championship in program history
-
Ahead of blight court proceedings, some discarded lifeboats moved to another location...
-
Funeral held for 11-year-old shot and killed in hostage situation
Sports Video
-
LSU beats Virginia Tech, 79-72; Tigers advance to their first-ever national championship
-
LSU wins, advances to first national championship in program history
-
Final Four newbie Virginia Tech meets LSU, decorated Mulkey
-
Lady Tigers count down to Final Four tipoff
-
Tigers take over Dallas ahead of Final Four match-up