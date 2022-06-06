72°
LSU baseball loses to Southern Miss, setting up winner-takes-all on Monday for Hattiesburg Regional

8 hours 53 minutes 49 seconds ago Sunday, June 05 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

HATTIESBURG - There was no late-game magic Sunday night for the LSU baseball team, as the Tigers lost to Southern Miss 8-4 in the first game of the Hattiesburg Regional championship, forcing a winner-takes-all Monday at 3 p.m.

The game was decided in the 6th inning, where LSU gave up a pass ball to give Southern Miss the 5-4 lead. Right after that, Golden Eagles Dustin Dickerson hit an RBI single, and then Tigers pitcher Eric Reyzelman was called for a ball with the bases loaded. 

LSU offensively struggled after scoring four runs through the first three innings. Cade Doughty lead the way for the Tigers having two hits with three RBI's and one home run.

Southern Miss had to win two games on Sunday to force another game. The Golden Eagles walked off Kennesaw State earlier in the day before beating LSU. The Tigers will try to regroup and win the Regional tomorrow. 

