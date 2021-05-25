LSU baseball loses in SEC Tournament, short stay makes for long week

The LSU Tiger baseball team had a short trip to Hoover, Alabama and the SEC Tournament as they dropped their first and only game at the event 4-1 Georgia on Tuesday night at the Hoover Met Stadium.

2012 was the last time that LSU lost their opening game at the SEC Tournament, Paul Mainieri's Tigers have won six tournament titles while he's been in Baton Rouge.

LSU scored its lone run in the first inning and never was able to capitalize on runners on-base throughout the game, stranding eight batters at critical times of the ballgame.

An early miscue by LSU second baseman Collier Cranford allowed Georgia to continue their first inning and Bulldog rightfielder Chaney Rogers made it hurt as he stroked a double down the rightfield line scoring three more runs to give them a 4-1 lead.

“It's a tough loss for us,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “I give a lot of credit to Georgia, especially their pitching. They ran three really good left-handers out there against us today, and obviously we couldn't do much with them. We had an opportunity in the first inning, bases loaded, nobody out, and we were only able to get one run out of it. That really was kind of the story of the game.”

LSU starting pitcher Landon Marceaux bounced back from that first inning holding the Bulldogs scoreless for seven more innings but the Tiger bats never found their footing and this game was offensively barren for the final seven and a half innings.

“I was really proud of Landon Marceaux,” Mainieri said. “Unfortunately, he pitched his heart out, and we weren’t able to give him the run support. He's pitched like that all year for us, just pitched so courageously and with just a warrior mentality.”

The Tigers will now have a week to sit at home and ponder their postseason fate as they will require an at-large bid to the NCAA Regional round.

With their high RPI, as high as No. 21 in the nation on Tuesday, the Tigers feel like they've done enough to earn placement in the postseason, but it will ultimately be out of their hands.