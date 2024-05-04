84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Baseball looking to win series over No. 1 Texas A&M Saturday

1 hour 40 minutes 54 seconds ago Saturday, May 04 2024 May 4, 2024 May 04, 2024 3:50 PM May 04, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brie Andras
Courtesy: @LSUBaseball

BATON ROUGE -  LSU Baseball looks to take their third SEC series win over top ranked Texas A&M Saturday night.

The Tigers beat the Aggies in a thriller at Alex Box Stadium Friday night courtesy of a four run sixth inning.

Tonight, RHP Luke Holman will start on the mound for LSU and LHP Justin Lamkin will start for Texas A&M.

If LSU wins on Saturday, they will win the series, but lose and the rubber match will be Sunday afternoon.

Trending News

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium and will be broadcasted on ESPN2.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days