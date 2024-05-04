LSU Baseball looking to win series over No. 1 Texas A&M Saturday

Courtesy: @LSUBaseball

BATON ROUGE - LSU Baseball looks to take their third SEC series win over top ranked Texas A&M Saturday night.

The Tigers beat the Aggies in a thriller at Alex Box Stadium Friday night courtesy of a four run sixth inning.

Tonight, RHP Luke Holman will start on the mound for LSU and LHP Justin Lamkin will start for Texas A&M.

If LSU wins on Saturday, they will win the series, but lose and the rubber match will be Sunday afternoon.

The game starts at 6:30 p.m. at Alex Box Stadium and will be broadcasted on ESPN2.