LSU Baseball heading to Hattiesburg Regional as No. 2 seed

The LSU baseball team will start NCAA postseason play in the Hattiesburg Regional on Friday as the #2 seed in the regional.

The Tigers land as a No. 2 seed in the regional and will face Kennesaw State on Friday evening at 6 p.m. from Pete Taylor Park.

The host and No. 11 national seed Southern Miss will face #4 seed Army earlier in the day with a 1 p.m. first pitch scheduled.

If LSU wins their first game they would face the winner of Southern Miss and Army on Saturday. The winner from the Hattiesburg Regional will play the winner of the Coral Gables Regional.

The full schedule for the Hattiesburg Regional is below; game times and the TV/Online schedule for Saturday, Sunday and Monday are TBA:

Friday, June 3

Game 1 – (1) Southern Miss vs. (4) Army - 1 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Game 2 – (2) LSU vs. (3) Kennesaw State - 6 p.m. CT (ESPN+)

Saturday, June 4

Game 3 – Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Loser - TBA

Game 4 – Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – TBA

Sunday, June 5

Game 5 – Game 3 Winner vs. Game 4 Loser - TBA

Game 6 – Game 5 Winner vs. Game 4 Winner - TBA

Monday, June 6

Game 7 (if necessary) – Game 6 Repeat - TBA

Ticket information via a release from LSU sports:

Ticket prices include $115 for All-Session Chairback seats, while All-Session General Admission passes and Wheelchair seating will be $90. All-Session General Admission tickets for students for all four competing institutions will be $45.

All sessions regional tickets are available to request online only for Southern Miss season ticket holders and current 2022 Eagle Club members at this time using their online account through SouthernMiss.com.

Fans can purchase tickets by calling 1-800-844-TICK, visiting SouthernMissTickets.com, or in person at the Pat Ferlise Center on campus from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday.