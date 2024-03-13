60°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball defeats North Dakota State 6-1 in game one of midweek series, Wednesday game moved to 4 p.m.
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team got back on track Tuesday night with a 6-1 win over North Dakota State.
The Tigers (15-2) gave up a run in the first inning but then scored the next six runs and cruised to a victory.
Kade Anderson started the game for LSU, going 2.2 innings and allowing a run on just 38 pitches. Justin Loer got the win in relief, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings.
Brady Neal went 3-for-3 at the plate, driving in two LSU runs.
The Tigers host North Dakota State again Wednesday at 4 p.m.
TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN! pic.twitter.com/dv39WDdCb0
— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 13, 2024
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
CATS officially appoints interim leader as CEO
-
Man arrested for negligent homicide, allegedly driving at unsafe speeds during deadly...
-
State captures drone video of red dust site, identifying scope of work
-
First Look: See the 2024 Wearin' of the Green Grand Marshal Float
-
Veteran's roof repaired after 2 On Your Side report
Sports Video
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977
-
Family hopes their story of personal tragedy curbs teen suicide numbers