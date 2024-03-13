LSU baseball defeats North Dakota State 6-1 in game one of midweek series, Wednesday game moved to 4 p.m.

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team got back on track Tuesday night with a 6-1 win over North Dakota State.

The Tigers (15-2) gave up a run in the first inning but then scored the next six runs and cruised to a victory.

Kade Anderson started the game for LSU, going 2.2 innings and allowing a run on just 38 pitches. Justin Loer got the win in relief, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings.

Brady Neal went 3-for-3 at the plate, driving in two LSU runs.

The Tigers host North Dakota State again Wednesday at 4 p.m.

TIGERS WIN! TIGERS WIN! pic.twitter.com/dv39WDdCb0

— LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) March 13, 2024