LSU baseball bounced out of SEC Tournament by Kentucky
HOOVER - It's been a rough 19 hours for the LSU baseball team, after losing to No. 1 Tennessee 5-2 Friday night and now losing to Kentucky 7-2 Saturday, ending their SEC tournament run.
Wildcat's pitcher Tyler Bosma no-hit LSU through six innings. Bosma had 10 strikeouts with only one hit. LSU used a total of five pitchers, as starter Jacob Hasty only went 0.1 innings giving up two runs on two hits.
The Tigers will now will wait for their faith in the NCAA tournament as the selection show is 11 a.m. Monday.
