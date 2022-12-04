62°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball blanked 11-0 at South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC - After the Tiger bats were just finding their stride halfway through SEC play, they were once again silenced in the series opener at South Carolina on Friday night.
Gamecocks' starter Logan Chapman held the Tigers to just two hits in the ballgame while Paul Mainieri's pitchers got knocked around in the later innings.
Zack Hess threw 107 pitches, giving up three runs in six innings of work before the South Carolina bats struck to make it 11-0 before it was all said and done.
Trending News
The Tigers take the field for Game 2 on Saturday at 3 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Burglars crashed U-Haul truck into grocery store and broke water line, stole...
-
WATCH: Burglar backs U-Haul truck into Baton Rouge grocery store, crashing into...
-
Baton Rouge murder suspect reportedly killed himself during shootout with police in...
-
St. James residents busy building bonfires for Christmas Eve celebration
-
Dip in road repaired after call from 2 On Your Side; permanent...