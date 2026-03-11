Latest Weather Blog
'Pass the Torch' scholarship application opens for Baker, Scotlandville high school students
BATON ROUGE — Graduating seniors at Baker High School and Scotlandville High School have an opportunity to earn a $1,000 scholarship.
It's the "Pass the Torch" scholarship, an initiative designed to recognize and support outstanding graduating seniors. You must demonstrate academic commitment, active community involvement, and a strong desire to give back.
Eligibility Requirements:
Applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Minimum 3.0 GPA
- Active involvement in at least one extracurricular activity or community service initiative
- Submit one letter of recommendation (from a school official, counselor, coach, community leader, etc.)
- Provide proof of financial need (Pell Grant eligibility or free/reduced lunch verification)
- Submit a minimum 300-word essay responding to the provided prompt
The application is due Friday, April 24, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. You can access the application here.
