'Pass the Torch' scholarship application opens for Baker, Scotlandville high school students

BATON ROUGE — Graduating seniors at Baker High School and Scotlandville High School have an opportunity to earn a $1,000 scholarship.

It's the "Pass the Torch" scholarship, an initiative designed to recognize and support outstanding graduating seniors. You must demonstrate academic commitment, active community involvement, and a strong desire to give back.

Eligibility Requirements:

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

- Minimum 3.0 GPA

- Active involvement in at least one extracurricular activity or community service initiative

- Submit one letter of recommendation (from a school official, counselor, coach, community leader, etc.)

- Provide proof of financial need (Pell Grant eligibility or free/reduced lunch verification)

- Submit a minimum 300-word essay responding to the provided prompt

The application is due Friday, April 24, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. You can access the application here.