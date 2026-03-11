84°
'Pass the Torch' scholarship application opens for Baker, Scotlandville high school students

1 hour 18 minutes 55 seconds ago Wednesday, March 11 2026 Mar 11, 2026 March 11, 2026 1:00 PM March 11, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Mia Monet

BATON ROUGE — Graduating seniors at Baker High School and Scotlandville High School have an opportunity to earn a $1,000 scholarship.

It's the "Pass the Torch" scholarship, an initiative designed to recognize and support outstanding graduating seniors. You must demonstrate academic commitment, active community involvement, and a strong desire to give back. 

Eligibility Requirements:

Applicants must meet the following criteria:

- Minimum 3.0 GPA
- Active involvement in at least one extracurricular activity or community service initiative
- Submit one letter of recommendation (from a school official, counselor, coach, community leader, etc.)
- Provide proof of financial need (Pell Grant eligibility or free/reduced lunch verification)
- Submit a minimum 300-word essay responding to the provided prompt

The application is due Friday, April 24, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. You can access the application here.

