Omar Serna Jr. hits grand slam to lift LSU baseball past Creighton

2 hours 33 minutes 32 seconds ago Tuesday, March 10 2026 Mar 10, 2026 March 10, 2026 10:41 PM March 10, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - For about four and a half innings, LSU baseball looked to be in for another long night as Creighton led 4-2 heading into the bottom of the fifth. Omar Serna Jr. picked a good time to hit his first home run of the season.

LSU's catcher hit a grand slam to put the Tigers up 6-4, and they didn't look back from there. Jake Brown hit his team-leading ninth home run of the season to push the lead to 8-4.

Creighton represented the final tune-up for LSU before the real fun begins. The Tigers start SEC play against Vanderbilt on Friday.

