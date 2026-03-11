74°
CAUGHT: Masked suspects caught on video in Walker home burglary
WALKER — Wednesday afternoon, LPSO arrested two people believed to be connected to a burglary in Walker.
According to Sheriff Jason Ard, multiple people stole around $3,000 worth of items, including medication and jewelry, from a home along Weiss Road on March 6.
Deputies recovered stolen jewelry, which Ard says one of the suspects was wearing during their conversation with deputies.
Kaci Sheldon and Charles Hebert are both in the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Hebert was already in the facility for unrelated charges, and LPSO says additional charges are expected to be added.
Deputies shared a video of the suspected burglars, who can be seen walking in the yard's backyard with masks on.
