The road ends in Nashville as LSU men's basketball falls to Kentucky in the SEC Tournament

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - LSU men's basketball fought hard, but fell to Kentucky in the first round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday. The Wildcats defeated the Tigers 87-82.

Much like the first matchup between these two teams earlier this season, it was a close game with both teams responding to the other. Kentucky had a three-point lead at halftime after shooting 52.9% from the field to LSU's 48.5%.

LSU tied the game at 47 early in the second half and took a 54-53 lead just three minutes later. However, a 10-1 run by Kentucky would put the Wildcats up by double figures and they would not look back.

The Tigers were without sophomore forward Robert Miller III for the SEC Tournament.

They were led in scoring by Max Mackinnon who put up 28 points, shooting 11-of-17 from the floor.

LSU falls to 15-17 on the season. It is their third losing record in the last four seasons under head coach Matt McMahon.