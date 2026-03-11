BRPD: 32-year-old man dead after shooting on North 49th Street

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man is dead after a early Wednesday morning shooting on North 49th Street.

Officials said the shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of North 49th Street. Johnathan Archille, 32, was shot multiple times after a verbal argument. The suspect fled the area before officers arrived.

Archille was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information should call officials at 225-389-4869.