BRPD: 32-year-old man dead after shooting on North 49th Street
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man is dead after a early Wednesday morning shooting on North 49th Street.
Officials said the shooting happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of North 49th Street. Johnathan Archille, 32, was shot multiple times after a verbal argument. The suspect fled the area before officers arrived.
Archille was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with information should call officials at 225-389-4869.
