School says counselors will be made available to students, staff after fatal shooting of 8-year-old
BATON ROUGE — After Davian Nicholas was killed when he was caught in the crossfire of a shooting along San Juan Drive, the school the 8-year-old attended has begun offering counseling to students and staff.
Nicholas died after being hospitalized Sunday evening when a group of people exchanged gunfire during an argument along San Juan Drive. Jeremiah Tanan Scott, 21, Jeremiah Walter, 25, and Everett Chambers, 21, were arrested within hours of the shooting and booked for first-degree murder. Hunter Calligan was also arrested for principal to first-degree murder.
Nicholas attended Sharon Hills Elementary School before he was fatally shot.
"Our hearts are heavy as we mourn this unimaginable loss, and we extend our deepest condolences to Davian’s family, friends, classmates, and all who knew and loved him," the school said on social media.
Sharon Hills added that I CARE counselors will be made available on campus to "provide support and care for any students or staff who may need someone to talk with."
"The loss of a young life impacts an entire school community. In the days ahead, we know many of our students and staff may experience a range of emotions as they process this news," the school said. "We encourage families to speak with their children this evening and allow them the space to share their feelings or ask questions. Our school team will continue to prioritize the well-being of our students and staff as we support one another. Please keep Davian’s family and the entire Sharon Hills community in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time."
