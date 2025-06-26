LSU at Ole Miss series kicks off Thursday

Image: Steve Franz, LSU Athletics Staff Photographer

BATON ROUGE - The No. 8 LSU Tigers open a three-game SEC series at No. 9 Ole Miss at 6 p.m. in Oxford, Mississippi.

Game 2 is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Friday, and first pitch for Game 3 is set for 11 a.m. Saturday.

The game can be viewed on the SEC Network +, accessible through the WatchESPN app with live audio carried on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network. Saturday’s game will appear on ESPN2.

LSU had a down week in the Baseball America national poll as they dropped some spots, but they remain in a three-way tie with Ole Miss and Mississippi State for second place in the SEC West Division.

“We've had some tremendous games with Ole Miss over the years, and this series should provide its share of excitement,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “Ole Miss has another outstanding team, and we're looking forward to competing in a very challenging road environment. We've had some success on the road this year in some pretty tough places to play, and I'm hopeful we can continue to play at a high level in another team's ball park.”

LSU is No. 4 in the SEC in hitting with a .300 team batting average. Freshman rightfielder Antoine Duplantis remains the Tigers’ leading hitter, batting .358 with six doubles, four triples, one homer, 25 RBI, 31 runs and 10 stolen bases. He’s No. 9 in the conference in batting average and fifth in the league in base hits.

LSU’s pitching staff is ranked 10th in the league with a 4.19 team ERA. Sophomore right-hander Alex Lange is expected to be on the hill in Game 2 against the Rebels. He’s fifth in the SEC in strikeouts with 75.

The series between LSU and Ole Miss is 172-147 to the Tigers with the series inaugurated in 1906. LSU has won five in a row in contests between the schools. The Rebels last took a series win from LSU in 2010 when Ole Miss swept three games at Oxford.