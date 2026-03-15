LSU and Southern University invite fans to watch parties ahead of the NCAA Tournament Selection Show

BATON ROUGE — LSU and Southern University will host NCAA Tournament Selection Show watch parties on Sunday as both teams patiently wait to see who their next opponents will be.

The watch party for LSU will be held in the PMAC, while Southern's party will be hosted at TJ Ribs in Baton Rouge.

Doors to both events will open at 6 p.m. with the show scheduled to air at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The Lady Tigers are 27-5 this season and have been projected to receive a Top 4 seed, which will allow them to host both first and second-round games in the PMAC for the fifth straight year.

The Lady Jags are 19-13 overall this season after securing their second consecutive SWAC Championship, beating Alabama State with a 73-56 victory.