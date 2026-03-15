82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU and Southern University invite fans to watch parties ahead of the NCAA Tournament Selection Show

1 hour 29 minutes 48 seconds ago Sunday, March 15 2026 Mar 15, 2026 March 15, 2026 12:47 PM March 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU and Southern University will host NCAA Tournament Selection Show watch parties on Sunday as both teams patiently wait to see who their next opponents will be. 

The watch party for LSU will be held in the PMAC, while Southern's party will be hosted at TJ Ribs in Baton Rouge. 

Doors to both events will open at 6 p.m. with the show scheduled to air at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The Lady Tigers are 27-5 this season and have been projected to receive a Top 4 seed, which will allow them to host both first and second-round games in the PMAC for the fifth straight year. 

Trending News

The Lady Jags are 19-13 overall this season after securing their second consecutive SWAC Championship, beating Alabama State with a 73-56 victory.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days