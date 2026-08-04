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Slaughter Community Charter School starts new year
SLAUGHTER - East Feliciana Parish Public Schools start classes on Aug. 11. The district's only Charter school starts on Aug. 5.
Slaughter Community Charter School serves grades seventh through 12th.
The school is starting off the new year with a new Dean of Academics and Assessments and she already knows the school well.
Harmony Tadlock spent eight years there before taking on the new role.
"I was here for eight years, I taught social studies every grade from eight through 12, some dual enrollment, I taught volleyball and I was the assistant coach for powerlifting," Tadlock said.
Tadlock and another staff member will be working together to make sure the school in the town they call home also makes the nearly 400 students feel like family.
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"Slaughter is home. As soon as I heard there was an opening I applied because I just knew it would be like coming home," Tadlock said.
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