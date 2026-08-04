Shenandoah Elementary gets $10,000 to cover school supplies for students

BATON ROUGE — Shenandoah Elementary School received a $10,000 donation to help cover the cost of school supplies for students who can't afford them.

Subaru of Baton Rouge partnered with Adopt a Classroom to surprise the school with the money. It will be divided among the school's homeroom teachers.

The funds are expected to help about 500 students with supplies like notebooks, calculators and other items needed for the school year.