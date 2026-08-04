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St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office seeks help finding East Feliciana Parish mother and daughter
BUTTE LA ROSE — The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a mother and her daughter who were reported missing out of Baton Rouge.
Danielle Escue Lea, 39, and her 10-year-old daughter were reported missing on July 28 and are believed to be in St. Martin Parish.
Investigators say the two were seen in the Butte La Rose area in late April and possibly into May. They were reportedly with a man identified as 42-year-old James Michael Nona, of Montgomery County, Texas, before his arrest there on unrelated charges.
The St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office is working alongside the Louisiana State Police and the Baton Rouge Police Department to investigate and pursue all leads.
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Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Danielle or her daughter can call the sheriff's office at 337-394-3071. Tips that lead to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.
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