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Livingston Parish road project redesigned after 2016 flood now open to drivers
LIVINGSTON — A ribbon cutting was held for the Cook Road Extension project in Livingston Parish.
The road now connects Pete's Highway to Juban Road and is expected to help traffic flow around I-12.
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The project dates back to 2014 and was redesigned after the 2016 flood to address drainage concerns and the height of the roadway.
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