Authorities arrested a man with ammo and apparently monitoring security at Trump golf course near LA

RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. (AP) — A California man carrying ammunition and with a gun in his car was arrested Sunday at President Donald Trump’s Los Angeles-area golf course after appearing to monitor security preparations two days ahead of Trump’s fundraiser there, authorities said Tuesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the man was taking photos and video and had a 16-round magazine with ammunition in his pocket. Authorities recovered a loaded pistol in his car. Law enforcement searched his home Monday and found a plethora of firearms, magazines and ammunition, body armor, and notebooks with “concerning statements.”

The sheriff’s department announced the arrest as Trump was preparing to arrive for a fundraising dinner for the Republican National Committee at the Trump National Golf Course in the suburb of Rancho Palos Verdes just south of Los Angeles.

The 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly carrying a concealed firearm and possessing prohibited ammunition. The sheriff’s department said the man was being investigated by the El Segundo Police Department for robbery.

The sheriff’s department said there is “no credible threat to our communities.”

A jury in 2025 found a man guilty of trying to assassinate Trump at the president’s Florida country club.