92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSP: 1 man still in critical condition after being shot multiple times by New Roads officer

2 hours 44 minutes 19 seconds ago Saturday, September 20 2025 Sep 20, 2025 September 20, 2025 12:19 PM September 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

NEW ROADS — One man remained in critical condition on Saturday after he was shot multiple times by a New Roads Police officer the night before, according to Louisiana State Police.

John Sexton, 45, was still in critical, but stable, condition as of around noon Saturday after he was shot several times by an NRPD officer on Friday night, LSP said. 

Officers responded to a call at the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Hospital Road after Sexton was allegedly "causing a disturbance" behind the building. Shortly after, an officer shot Sexton multiple times. Sexton was airlifted to a hospital, sources confirmed to WBRZ.

State police did not explain what led to the shooting.

Trending News

LSP said it is still investigating the incident. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days