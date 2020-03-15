Louisiana treating and preventing the spread of COVID-19

In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus we will start to see major changes.

With state laboratories testing three times a day and private labs also testing test kits provided by the federal government have been short on supply.

"Currently we're in a good position at the state lab, it's not just the test kits, there also sorts of thing that go into testing, including the way we take samples, and we're trying to look up stream at all of those things," says Dr. Alix Billioux.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says the state will take advantage of a federal program to set up drive-thru coronavirus testing locations.

"We are certainly not going to turn down and opportunity like that," says Governor Edwards.

One location is already being planned for New Orleans.

The state also plans to establish facilities in state parks to house the homeless that have tested positive for the virus.

The governor also agrees that other places should start checking entrants temperatures like the Office of Homeland Security.