Louisiana State Police seizes 64 unlawful firearms during Mardi Gras in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana State Police seized a total of 64 guns from people on the streets during Mardi Gras.
According to police, 130 troopers were deployed throughout the city of New Orleans in partnership with Wildlife and Fisheries.
Police seized 57 firearms on Bourbon Street and seven from patrols in the French Quarter.
