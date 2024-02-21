52°
Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy says he is against sending National Guard troops to Texas border
BATON ROUGE - In an interview with 2une In Wednesday morning, Senator Bill Cassidy said he is against sending state National Guard troops to the Texas border, something Governor Jeff Landry outlined earlier in February.
"Well, I'm not quite sure I'm wild about that," Cassidy said of the deployment. "It's apparently going to cost as much as $3 million. Texas has got so much money. They're spending $400 million to fix the Alamo up.
"I'm about fixing our state."
Watch the full interview with Senator Cassidy in which he talks about the border crisis, flood insurance, and energy resources above.
