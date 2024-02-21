52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy says he is against sending National Guard troops to Texas border

1 hour 23 minutes 27 seconds ago Wednesday, February 21 2024 Feb 21, 2024 February 21, 2024 6:31 AM February 21, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - In an interview with 2une In Wednesday morning, Senator Bill Cassidy said he is against sending state National Guard troops to the Texas border, something Governor Jeff Landry outlined earlier in February. 

"Well, I'm not quite sure I'm wild about that," Cassidy said of the deployment. "It's apparently going to cost as much as $3 million. Texas has got so much money. They're spending $400 million to fix the Alamo up.

"I'm about fixing our state."

Trending News

Watch the full interview with Senator Cassidy in which he talks about the border crisis, flood insurance, and energy resources above.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days