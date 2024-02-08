Governor Jeff Landry hosts press conference detailing National Guard deployment

In a press conference held Thursday morning, Governor Jeff Landry outlined the details and his reasoning behind a deployment of Louisiana National Guardsmen to the southern U.S. border.

"Because the president will not do his job, because the federal government will not act, because Congress refuses to put in place a solid immigration plan that protects this country and allows people to come in and out of this country the way that it's been done since the beginning, then the states are going to act," Landry said.

He cited a fentanyl crisis and issues with human trafficking as other reasons for the deployment and stressed that if the federal government had acted, then the state would not be in the position it is in now.

Landry said Louisiana will send 150 National Guardsmen who will be stationed in Texas for 90 days and work in three 50-man rotations. This plan, he said, likely would not go into effect until March unless Texas explicitly asks for earlier assistance.

You can watch the full press conference above.