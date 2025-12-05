44°
Louisiana man found dead at truck stop in Iowa
DAVENPORT, IOWA- A man with ties to Denham Springs was found dead in a vehicle at an Iowa truck stop.
The man's death is now being investigated as a homicide by authorities.
The body of 47-year-old Chuck Olivier was found in the city of Davenport, about 60 miles east of Iowa City.
An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of his death.
