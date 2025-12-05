44°
Louisiana man found dead at truck stop in Iowa

7 years 10 months 3 weeks ago Wednesday, January 10 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DAVENPORT, IOWA- A man with ties to Denham Springs was found dead in a vehicle at an Iowa truck stop.

The man's death is now being investigated as a homicide by authorities.

The body of 47-year-old Chuck Olivier was found in the city of Davenport, about 60 miles east of Iowa City.

An autopsy will be done to determine the cause of his death.

