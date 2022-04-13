Louisiana launching new anti-litter initiative next week

Louisiana is launching a new initiative Monday aiming to reduce litter around the state.

The Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force has been working with litter specialists across the country to find solutions for Louisiana.

Experts say hurricanes and housing problems, along with an influx of fast food consumption after the rise of the pandemic, has caused the problem to pile up.

Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser has been working to further develop the task force and its strategy by bringing in officials from different workforces.

With help from law enforcement, the Department of Transportation, and other agencies in the capital city, they're working to identify each problem area and work on solutions.

Nungesser said waterways, highways, and heavily congested gathering areas are typically problem spots.

The state is encouraging community members to submit photos to Keep Louisiana Beautiful to report a litterbug. Working with the Justice of the Peace, community members can also present the evidence to the litter court. Those who are caught could face a fine anywhere from $150 dollars to $10,000.

Newer technology is also helping to cut down on trash around the capital city and the state. Some cameras can read license plates, making it easier to spot litterbugs, and stop them in their tracks.

Nungesser and his task force plan on submitting their Litter Abatement and Beautification Plan to Governor Edwards on July 1. But Nungesser says if we want to start seeing change soon, it starts in the communities.

"We're finally gonna work together as a team to clean up Louisiana... It gives you a sense of pride that you made a difference."