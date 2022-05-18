Louisiana Film Entertainment Association takes center stage at Capitol

BATON ROUGE- The Louisiana Film Entertainment Association was at the capital to show lawmakers in Louisiana how much of a blockbuster moneymaker they are for the state.

During the pandemic, the association was able to provide 10,000 jobs and spent about $338 million on the payroll.

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser says the film industry brings a lot of tourists to Louisiana, which means $1.9 billion in economic benefits to the tourism industry.

Trey Burvant is the director of the Louisiana Film Entertainment Association. He says every production brings new people to the area for a job, and some end up staying.

"Every show we have seen come in here, I guarantee there has been two or three people that buy a house," Burvant said.

Burvant also says digital media is growing quickly, and he wants to keep talent here. Brynn Griffin is a student at LSU who is glad she'll have the option to stay.

"A lot of our students were going to New York or Los Angeles, and now they have the chance to stay in Louisiana and work in film and be just as successful," Griffin said.

Baton Rouge is currently playing host to the Disney Plus show National Treasure.