Louisiana ex-deputy sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of children

Photo: Calcasieu Parish District Attorney's Office

LAKE CHARLES - A former Calcasieu Parish deputy was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday, a little more than a year after he was arrested for the sexual assault of minors.

David P. Monceaux, 34, was sentenced by Judge Michael Canaday after being convicted on two counts of first-degree rape and three counts of sexual battery of a juvenile, according to a Calcasieu Parish news release.

The three girls involved in the incident were all under the age of 11. The youngest victim was four, according to the Associated Press. The contact had reportedly been going on since 2017. All three victims testified during the trial.

An investigation of Monceaux began when the Sheriff's Office received a complaint about the corrections officer having inappropriate contact with children.

Monceaux faces two life sentences as well as a 50-year sentence that will run consecutively, according to the release.

These sentences will be served without probation, parole or suspension.