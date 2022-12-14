Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in north Louisiana

KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.

Later that night, 8-year-old Nikolus Little was found dead in the wooded Pecan Farms area of Keithville, where his home was destroyed. The boy's mother, 30-year-old Yoshiko Smith, was found dead the next morning under a pile of debris a street over from where her home was destroyed.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office reported it would continue to search for any other victims.