Louisiana burn ban falls on deaf ears

BATON ROUGE - During Louisiana's third week under a burn ban issued by the State Fire Marshal, state leaders say the demands are falling on deaf ears.

In a press conference on Saturday, Governor Edwards urged the public to comply with the state order.

"Nobody should be burning anything, for any reason, outside," Edwards said.

David Hughes with the St. George Fire Department is investigating a local business, Halo Debris Recovery, for openly burning during the ban.

"Two days ago I came out here on an active burning investigation at this location," Hughes said.

He says the business owner violated terms of his burn permit along with ignoring the burn ban.

"He's supposed to have a burn pit, and he's supposed to have a blower and a smoke screen to limit the smoke coming from the burn," he said.

Fires all over the state have erupted and they can start by something as small as a trash fire, floating ember or a cigarette butt.

A massive fire in Amite started Thursday with a trash fire that got out of control. Officials say that fire burned more than 250 acres of land, scaring people who lived nearby.

"Well I lost it, you know. There's nothing I could do. I was putting stuff in the safe. You know packed a bag, getting ready to leave," a resident said.

Ryan Miller was arrested Friday for starting the fire in Amite, and officials hope everyone will follow the demands going forward not to burn anything.