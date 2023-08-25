Man suspected of sparking wildfire in Amite on Thursday arrested by state agents

AMITE - Fire crews Thursday rushed to the scene of a large wildfire burning in Tangipahoa Parish near the city of Amite.

Videos showed large plumes of smoke burning behind trees just off Highway 16 west of I-55. It's unknown how much land the fire had consumed.

On Friday, the Department of Agriculture and Forestry told WBRZ that Ryan Miller of Independence faces charges for fire-raising on another's land by criminal negligence and violating a fire marshal's order.

The entire state of Louisiana has been under a burn ban since August 7th. Governor John Bel Edwards said that this was the driest, hottest summer on record in the state.