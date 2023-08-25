99°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man suspected of sparking wildfire in Amite on Thursday arrested by state agents

2 hours 16 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, August 25 2023 Aug 25, 2023 August 25, 2023 3:36 PM August 25, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ NEWS 2
By: Josh Meeks

AMITE - Fire crews Thursday rushed  to the scene of a large wildfire burning in Tangipahoa Parish near the city of Amite.

Videos showed large plumes of smoke burning behind trees just off Highway 16 west of I-55. It's unknown how much land the fire had consumed.

On Friday, the Department of Agriculture and Forestry told WBRZ that Ryan Miller of Independence faces charges for fire-raising on another's land by criminal negligence and violating a fire marshal's order.

The entire state of Louisiana has been under a burn ban since August 7th. Governor John Bel Edwards said that this was the driest, hottest summer on record in the state.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days