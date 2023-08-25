Latest Weather Blog
Man suspected of sparking wildfire in Amite on Thursday arrested by state agents
AMITE - Fire crews Thursday rushed to the scene of a large wildfire burning in Tangipahoa Parish near the city of Amite.
Videos showed large plumes of smoke burning behind trees just off Highway 16 west of I-55. It's unknown how much land the fire had consumed.
On Friday, the Department of Agriculture and Forestry told WBRZ that Ryan Miller of Independence faces charges for fire-raising on another's land by criminal negligence and violating a fire marshal's order.
The entire state of Louisiana has been under a burn ban since August 7th. Governor John Bel Edwards said that this was the driest, hottest summer on record in the state.
Our state has never been this hot and dry and we have never had this many fires. We need you and your neighbors to help keep our communities and first responders safe. Adhere to the statewide burn ban. Don’t burn anything. #lagov #lawx #lalege pic.twitter.com/aRdzzkiDJT— Gov. John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) August 24, 2023
Trending News