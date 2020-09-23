82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana: 256 confirmed coronavirus cases among K-12 schools statewide

2 hours 37 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, September 23 2020 Sep 23, 2020 September 23, 2020 1:14 PM September 23, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The state released updated data on COVID-19 cases at K-12 schools across the state Wednesday.

According to the Louisiana Department of Health, there are 256 known cases across schools statewide as of Sept. 23. The data is based on the 948 schools reporting cases to the state so far. 

The cases involved 172 students and 84 faculty and staff members. 

There were no details on the regions where those cases were found as of Wednesday afternoon. It's also unclear whether those cases were contracted on school campuses.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days