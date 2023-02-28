75°
Longtime Tangipahoa law enforcement officer passes away
TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A longtime member of the local law enforcement community has died.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office on Tuesday shared the news of the passing of Lt. William "Billy" Narretto after a brief illness.
Narretto spent more than 40 years in law enforcement in that parish, starting with the Hammond Police Department and shifting to the sheriff's office in early 2005.
He served for nearly 20 years as Chief Bailiff at the Tangipahoa Parish Courthouse.
