Longtime school administrator accused of preying on girls; one says he threatened to withhold her sibling's diploma

Corey Nash was seen getting into an argument with the victim's mother in a video posted online last week.

BATON ROUGE - A high-ranking school administrator, accused of victimizing multiple young girls in a series of cases spanning more than two decades, allegedly threatened to retaliate against one victim's sibling if she stopped messaging him, according to new arrest documents obtained by WBRZ.

Second Chance Academy Director Corey Nash, 48, is currently jailed in East Baton Rouge on a combined bond of $785,000. Records show the school was first started by Nash's family.

The latest accusations, which surfaced last week after a teenager's mother confronted Nash at the school, involved claims that he spent months messaging a 16-year-old student lewd messages. According to arrest paperwork, starting in February 2023, Nash would repeatedly ask the girl for "breast, private part and mirror pics" in exchange for money.

The victim explained that she would take Nash's payments through an app and then send him random explicit photos she would find on social media, passing them off as herself. She went on to say that Nash's requests got more aggressive after she turned 17 years old, with Nash allegedly asking her for sexual favors. Nash also repeatedly asked to touch her when she encountered him on campus, according to the documents.

The girl told police she continued to talk to Nash because he made threats to withhold her brother's high school diploma.

Police began looking into these allegations around the time the girl's mother got into a shouting match with Nash outside the school last week, an argument that then began circulating on social media. As those claims surfaced, police were alerted to another victim who said she was sexually abused in 2009, when she was 14 years old and enrolled at Second Chance.

Before that, Nash was also accused of raping a 12-year-old on campus in 1996, but that case ended with Nash pleading guilty to a much lesser charge of simple battery.

Nash's latest charges include 11 counts each of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with juveniles, as well as five counts of prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and student.