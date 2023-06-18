School administrator arrested, allegedly had inappropriate relationship with 4 different juveniles over the course of 27 years

BATON ROUGE - On Friday, a Baton Rouge school administrator was arrested for having an inappropriate relationship with a student. It's the latest arrest in nearly three decades of alleged sexual crimes by the Dean of Students at Second Chance Academy, police say.

In 1996, Corey Nash was arrested by the Baton Rouge Police Department for the forcible rape of a 12-year-old student. After looking at evidence, a grand jury indicted Nash for sexual battery. In 2000, he pleaded guilty to simple battery. Because of the lesser charge, Nash did not have to register as a sex offender and continued to work at the school.

In 2009, a 14-year-old girl enrolled at Second Chance Academy. Now 29, she went to BRPD officers in May 2023 to tell her story of two years of abuse by Nash. According to arrest records, Nash would "slap her butt as she walked by and he would say he was 'just playing.'" The victim said this was just the beginning. Documents say Nash would buy her gifts and food to see her breasts. The two performed oral sex on one another, and then had vaginal sex, the victim said. The victim told officers that the two had sex multiple times on school property, either during or after school hours.

Due to the victim coming forward, Nash was arrested. The now 48-year-old is booked for two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile, computer aided solicitation of a minor and prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student.

On May 23, 2023, police were made aware of a different victim. BRPD said an adult who worked with a youth outreach program was shown inappropriate messages from Nash to a 15-year-old girl. The adult made a police report on behalf of the girl. Police said the victim did not attend Second Chance Academy.

On June 13, 2023, a mother stood outside of Second Chance Academy and confronted Nash about sending her daughter inappropriate messages and more than $1,500. Raynesha Cummings shared screenshots of the text conversations, as well as an extensive series of payments she alleges Nash sent to her daughter in exchange for naked pictures, though Cummings says those lewd photos were not actually pictures of her daughter.

In the video, Nash is heard defending the texts as a "joke."

"That was a joke. Yes, I said a bad joke," Nash said.

As of June 16, Nash is in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Anyone who may be a victim of Nash or has more information about these cases should call (225) 389-2000.