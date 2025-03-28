Latest Weather Blog
Longtime owner of local tire, auto care shop dies after crash Friday morning
CENTRAL - Bill Simon, the president of a family-owned tire and auto care shop in Baton Rouge, died Friday morning after he was hit by a car while checking his mailbox. He was 88.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the crash happened on Gurney Road around 5:30 a.m.. Simon was walking to his mailbox when he was struck by a vehicle and ultimately died from his injuries.
Simon owned and operated Simple Simon, a tire shop on Airline Highway, which ran commercials with WBRZ for years. Mayor-President Sid Edwards spoke to WBRZ Friday morning and said Simon was a "pillar of the community."
There was no immediate word on whether the driver of the vehicle would be facing charges.
Central Private School Elementary on Gurney Road announced was closed Friday as all traffic getting into the school was blocked by investigators working the scene.
Simon founded Simple Simon in 1966 and was a former district governor of the East Baton Rouge Lion's Club. According to Simple Simon's website, he also fundraise for Women's Hospital's breast cancer awareness initiatives.
